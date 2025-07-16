Govt Issues Advisory As Rains Lash Kashmir

Srinagar: Intermittent rains continued to lash the valley on Wednesday with possibility of cloudburst and landslides in hilly areas. The fresh intermittent rains have brought down the mercury providing the much needed relief from the prolonged heatwave.

Due to the impact of the Western Disturbance on Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory has been receiving rainfall since the last two days. Director MeT, Jammu and Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad said the steady but continuous rainfall will continue till July 17. He said there are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in Kashmir Division in the next 48 hours.

The weather will improve from 18 July and will remain the same up to 20, he said, adding from July 21 to 23, there are chances of more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu region may also face heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours, he said.

A member of Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) assists a pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (PTI)

The MeT director said that the wet spell has brought down the temperature in the Kashmir valley from average 300 C to 23-24 by 6-80 C. In Jammu division, he said, the average temperature has decreased by 40 C, from 34 00 C. The rainfall has also decreased the water deficit in the Kashmir region from 38 percent to 25 percent. During the last two days, 10-15 millimeter average rainfall has been recorded across Kashmir.

This spell has ended the prolonged dry spell in the Valley where paddy and agricultural land was facing drought-like conditions.

The MeT director said that due to the continuous rainfall, some areas have recorded intense spells also which may increase chances of flash floods, cloudbursts in some areas, while landslides and shooting stones may occur in hilly areas, ruling out any chances of floods.

In its advisory, the MeT department has urged the travelers and tourists to avoid and suspend moving to hilly and vulnerable areas, while the boating activity in Dal Lake and other lakes should also be suspended these days.

“Water level can rise in streams, but there are no chances of heavy rain. Also there is a chance of weather improvement from 19 to 20 July in the Valley.. Though brief may occur during these days, yet no significant rainfall activity. So this reduces the chances of rising water level in streams and canals to a level where it can cause floods,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amarnath Yatra is going on seamlessly and pilgrims are going for darshan from both the routes, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri said on Wednesday. He said that 2.34 lakh yatris have performed darshan upto July 15.