Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Day's Suspension

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who led the Jammu and Kashmir administration, temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra 2024 from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to the cave shrine following overnight incessant rainfall.

The Amarnath yatra resumed today a day after being suspended due to inclement weather. More than 6000 yatris left from Jammu towards Kashmir on the tenth day today to perform the Amarnath yatra at the holy cave in South Kashmir's picturesque Pahalgam.
Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Day's Suspension (ANI Photo)

Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra resumed on Sunday a day after being suspended due to inclement weather. More than 6000 yatris left from Jammu towards Kashmir on the tenth day i.e., on Sunday to perform the Amarnath yatra at the holy cave in South Kashmir's picturesque Pahalgam.

Officials said the tenth batch of 6145 yatries escorted by security forces in 238 vehicles left from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu early morning towards the valley. The yatris arrive by Jammu and Srinagar highway which is manned by thousands of security personnel for their safety.

As per official details, 3448 yatris will reach Pahalgam in Anantnag district while 2697 yatris will arrive at Baltal in Sonmarg of Ganderbal district. Of these yatris, 4695 comprised of men, 1218 men, and 19 children while 177 are sadhus and 36 sadhvis. The yatris are halted at the transit camp in Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu highway from where they leave towards Baltal and Pahalgam axis.

The 52-day yatra began on June 29 and will end on August 19. The yatra was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on June 29.

The yatra was suspended on Saturday due to unfavourable weather conditions in Pahalgam and Baltal. As per the meteorological department, the valley received moderate rainfall which disrupted the yatra for a day.

