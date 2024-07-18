Amarnath Yatra Continues In Kashmir Himalayas; Fresh Batch Of 4383 Yatris Leaves For Cave Shrine

Anantnag(Jammu and Kashmir): Amarnath Yatra continued on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. The fresh batch of 4383 yatris left for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 157 vehicles towards the cave shrine early Thursday morning.
An official said the 20th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-meter-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
The yatris who left from Jammu on Thursday morning towards the valley included 2158 men, 439 women, 3 children, 67 sadhus and 15 sadhvis. Of the yatris, 1701 pilgrims left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 2682 yatris through Pahalgam axis in 66 and 91 vehicles respectively.
Weather Forecast:
The meteorological department has predicted moderate rain in and around the Amarnath Cave shrine of Amarnath like Panjtarni Pishutop etc.
As per Metrological Department a fresh weak Western Disturbance is going to impact Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday. Under its influence, there is a possibility of rain/thundershowers in some areas, particularly in Jammu region.
Day temperatures are expected to fall by a few degrees , especially in the Jammu region. The chances of widespread rains are around 25 - 30%.
The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.
The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.
The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.