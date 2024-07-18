ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra Continues In Kashmir Himalayas; Fresh Batch Of 4383 Yatris Leaves For Cave Shrine

Security personnel keep vigil as the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra stand in queues during their pilgrimage to the shrine, at the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Anantnag(Jammu and Kashmir): Amarnath Yatra continued on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. The fresh batch of 4383 yatris left for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 157 vehicles towards the cave shrine early Thursday morning.

An official said the 20th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-meter-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatris who left from Jammu on Thursday morning towards the valley included 2158 men, 439 women, 3 children, 67 sadhus and 15 sadhvis. Of the yatris, 1701 pilgrims left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 2682 yatris through Pahalgam axis in 66 and 91 vehicles respectively.



Weather Forecast:

The meteorological department has predicted moderate rain in and around the Amarnath Cave shrine of Amarnath like Panjtarni Pishutop etc.