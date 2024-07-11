Amarnath Yatra Continues In Kashmir; Fresh Batch Of 4885 Pilgrims Leave For Cave Shrine

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued on day 14 on Thursday on both tracks Pahalgam and Baltal peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

An official said on day 14th 4885 pilgrims left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath holy cave Thursday 11th July early morning.

The batch 14th of 4885 yatris escorted by the police and security forces left for Valley in 191 vehicles on Thursday morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath holy cave. While 1894 yatris left for the cave shrine along the Baltal axis in 86 vehicles, 2991 pilgrims left along Pahalgam axis in 105 vehicles.

The yatris who left from Jammu on Thursday early morning towards valley included 3622 men,1086 women, 14 children, 111 sadhus and 52 sadhvis.



Weather Forecast:

The MET department has predicted spell of light to moderate Rain/thundershower at scattered to fairly widespread places during 11to 13th July with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu Division on 12th July. A brief spell of rain/thundershower is expected between 14th-15th July at isolated places.

The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis. Most yatries take the Baltal route, a shorter 16 km trek from Baltal to the shrine along a steep, winding mountain trail. This route takes pilgrims 1-2 days.

The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.