Amarnath Yatra Continues In Kashmir; 4434 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra continued on Friday on both tracks Pahalgam and Baltal peacefully amid tight security arrangements.
An official said on day 15th 4434 yatries left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas towards the Amarnath holy cave Friday early morning in 165 vehicles to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath holy cave and were escorted by the police and security forces.
The yatries who left from Jammu on Thursday early morning towards valley included 3330 men, 915 women, 28 children, 133 sadhus and 28 sadhvis.
Of the yatris who left the Jammu base camp today, 1721 yatris in 64 vehicles left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 2713 pilgrims from Pahalgam axis in 101 vehicles.
Weather advisory:
The MET department has predicted on 12 and 13 July spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at scattered to fairly widespread places with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division on 12th July while on 14th-15th July, the MET predicted brief spell of rain/thundershower at isolated places.
The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.
Most yatries take the Baltal route, a shorter 16 km trek from Baltal to the shrine along a steep, winding mountain trail. This route takes pilgrims 1-2 days.
The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.
The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.