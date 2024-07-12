ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra Continues In Kashmir; 4434 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine

Pilgrims raise slogans as they are on their way to Amarnath Cave for the Amarnath Yatra, in Baltal on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra continued on Friday on both tracks Pahalgam and Baltal peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

An official said on day 15th 4434 yatries left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas towards the Amarnath holy cave Friday early morning in 165 vehicles to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath holy cave and were escorted by the police and security forces.

The yatries who left from Jammu on Thursday early morning towards valley included 3330 men, 915 women, 28 children, 133 sadhus and 28 sadhvis.

Of the yatris who left the Jammu base camp today, 1721 yatris in 64 vehicles left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 2713 pilgrims from Pahalgam axis in 101 vehicles.



