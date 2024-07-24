ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra Continues; Fresh Batch Of 2907 Pilgrims Leaves Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir

Saints from the Amarnath Yatra eat langar organized by the head priest of the Chhari Mubarak custodian Mahant Deependra Giri, in Pahalgam on Monday. ( ANI )

Anantnag(Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra continued on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. The fresh batch of 2907 yatris left for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 103 vehicles towards the cave shrine early Wednesday morning.

An official said the 26th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatris who left from Jammu on Wednesday morning towards the valley included 194 men, 598 women, three children, 91 sadhus and 13 sadhvis. Of the yatris, 1134 pilgrims left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 1773 yatris through Pahalgam axis in 41 and 62 vehicles respectively.

The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.