Amarnath Yatra Continues; Fresh Batch Of 2907 Pilgrims Leaves Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir

Anantnag(Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra continued on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. The fresh batch of 2907 yatris left for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 103 vehicles towards the cave shrine early Wednesday morning.
An official said the 26th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
The yatris who left from Jammu on Wednesday morning towards the valley included 194 men, 598 women, three children, 91 sadhus and 13 sadhvis. Of the yatris, 1134 pilgrims left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 1773 yatris through Pahalgam axis in 41 and 62 vehicles respectively.
The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.
The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.
The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had participated in the virtual 'Pratham Puja' of the Amarnath Yatra and also flagged off the first batch of the yatris from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards the cave shrine in Kashmir. In a statement, the LG said "From June 29th, devotees across the country can have darshan of 'Baba Amarnath'. We have made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the devotees coming to the Yatra."