ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra Continues As 3000 Yatris Leave Towards Kashmir

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

On the 23rd day of the Amarnath yatra, around 3113 pilgrims left for Kashmir with a convoy of 123 vehicles, which were under the guidance of paramilitary and police personnel.

Amarnath Yatra 2024
Amarnath Yatra 2024 (Amarnath Yatra 2024)

Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra continued on the 23rd day today as 3113 yatirs left for Kashmir from the Yarti Niwas in Jammu. As per officials, 3113 yatirs left in a convoy of 123 vehicles protected by paramilitary and police personnel. Among the yatris, 2415 are men while 692 are women besides four children and 88 sadhus and sadvis.

Officials said that 1960 yatris will take the Pahalgam-Chandanwadi route in the Anantnag district while 1153 will travel from the Baltal route in Sonmarg in the Ganderbal district. Officials said that these yatris will reach the Kashmir base camps today afternoon and will leave for the cave darshan tomorrow early morning.

The yatra began on June 29 when it was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu district. It will conclude after 52 days on August 19.

Read More

  1. Amarnath Yatra 2024: Fresh Batch Of 3471 Yatris Leaves For Cave Shrine In Kashmir Himalayas
  2. Fresh Batch Of 4821 Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Cave Shrine In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra continued on the 23rd day today as 3113 yatirs left for Kashmir from the Yarti Niwas in Jammu. As per officials, 3113 yatirs left in a convoy of 123 vehicles protected by paramilitary and police personnel. Among the yatris, 2415 are men while 692 are women besides four children and 88 sadhus and sadvis.

Officials said that 1960 yatris will take the Pahalgam-Chandanwadi route in the Anantnag district while 1153 will travel from the Baltal route in Sonmarg in the Ganderbal district. Officials said that these yatris will reach the Kashmir base camps today afternoon and will leave for the cave darshan tomorrow early morning.

The yatra began on June 29 when it was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu district. It will conclude after 52 days on August 19.

Read More

  1. Amarnath Yatra 2024: Fresh Batch Of 3471 Yatris Leaves For Cave Shrine In Kashmir Himalayas
  2. Fresh Batch Of 4821 Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Cave Shrine In Kashmir

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMARNATH YATRA ON ITS 23RD DAYAMARNATH YATRA 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.