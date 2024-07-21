Amarnath Yatra Continues As 3000 Yatris Leave Towards Kashmir

Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra continued on the 23rd day today as 3113 yatirs left for Kashmir from the Yarti Niwas in Jammu. As per officials, 3113 yatirs left in a convoy of 123 vehicles protected by paramilitary and police personnel. Among the yatris, 2415 are men while 692 are women besides four children and 88 sadhus and sadvis.

Officials said that 1960 yatris will take the Pahalgam-Chandanwadi route in the Anantnag district while 1153 will travel from the Baltal route in Sonmarg in the Ganderbal district. Officials said that these yatris will reach the Kashmir base camps today afternoon and will leave for the cave darshan tomorrow early morning.

The yatra began on June 29 when it was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu district. It will conclude after 52 days on August 19.