Amarnath Yatra Continues Along Baltal, Pahalgam Twin Tracks In Kashmir

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra is going on along the twin tracks Pahalgam and Baltal peacefully amid multi-tier security arrangements. An official said on day 11 of the yatra on Monday, 5803 Amarnath pilgrims left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath holy cave in the Kashmir Himalayas.

An official said that the batch 11th of 5803 yatris left for Valley in 218 vehicles on Monday early morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath holy cave.

The yatris who left from Jammu on Monday early morning towards Kashmir escorted by the police and security forces included 4521 men, 1139 women, 09 children, 124 sadhus and 10 sadhvis.

Due to bad weather condition and heavy rainfall in and around the Holy cave Yatra was temporarily suspended on both tracks Baltal and Pahalgam on Saturday. With the improvement in weather, the pilgrims were allowed to leave for the cave shrine.

Through Baltal track 1962 yatries left towards the cave shrine in 88 vehicles and 3941 pilgrims from Pahalgam axis in 130 vehicles.