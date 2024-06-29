Amarnath Yatra 2024: Pilgrims Leave For Cave Shrine On First Day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 began on Saturday with the first two batches of pilgrims flagged off from the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre above the sea level cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The pilgrims began their journey towards Amarnath cave, the abode of Lord Shiva amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bum Bum Bole' through the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steep 14-km-long Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Amarnath Yatra Begins (ANI Video)

The nodal officer of yatra, District Development Commissioner Anantnag Sayed Fakhar ud din Hamid with other officers of civil and police administration flagged off the batch of pilgrims from Nunwan base camp Pahalgam.

On Friday , Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar camp in Jammu. As many as 3.5 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the Yatra so far.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. In Jammu division, the second batch of 1,881 pilgrims also left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp amid tight security on the same day, which included 427 women and 294 seers in 200 vehicles in two separate convoys escorted by security forces.

The first convoy carrying 1,069 devotees to Baltal left at 4 am and the second with 812 pilgrims started its journey to Pahalgam 30 minutes later.