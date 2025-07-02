Srinagar: The annual Amarnath Yatra began today in Jammu and Kashmir after a batch of yatris was flagged off from Jammu to Srinagar and then on the onward spiritual journey to the cave in the Himalayas in Pahalgam.

This year, the yatra has been covered under more security than before in the backdrop of the deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam – the base and route to Amarnath cave.

A septuagenarian Kashmiri Pandit, Jitender Peer, has been a witness to the Yatra in his childhood. Originally a resident of Habba Kadal in Srinagar city and now living in Indra Nagar, a 3-kilometre distant neighbourhood of Habba Kadal, Peer did his first yatra as a teenager with his grandmother when he was studying in Class 7. He again did the yatra twice in 1983 and 1987.

Today, Peer had arrived early in the morning at the transit camp in Panthchowk in Srinagar's outskirts to register for the yatra. Seeing the large number of yatris who had arrived from different states, Peer found it hard to register for his fourth yatra to the holy cave in Pahalgam hills, which he would later join in an altogether changed arrangement and an elaborate security set-up.

Amarnath Yatra: A Local Tradition Supported By Kashmiri Muslims, Recalls Septuagenarian Pandit (ETV Bharat)

Peer said Panthchowk was not in the yatra map earlier. Today, it is the base camp for yatris and is encircled by security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir government makes arrangements for a temporary halt at Panthachowk and registration. The civilian movement is completely restricted towards this camp during the yatra period.

In a brief interview with ETV Bharat, Peer, a former employee in the Jammu and Kashmir government, said that he went on a yatra in 1968 at the age of seven years with his grandmother.

“It was a local yatra then, with no major arrangements, which we see today. Four government departments – Public Health Engineer (Jal Shakti), Animal Husbandry and minor first aid facilities (by the health department). A pilgrim himself would make arrangements for a tent, horse, haversack and water. There was no langar (free eating) system. There was no such band baaja (big arrangements). It was a local-level yatra managed at the local level,” Peer told ETV Bharat.

Peer said that in 1983, when he was a government employee in the erstwhile state, then Deputy Commissioner Anantnag would permit the setting up of a langar at Nunwan (in Pahalgam). Nunwan is today the base camp for yatris who prefer to visit the cave through the Pahalgam route.

“When present prime minister (Narendra Modi) and Murli Manohar Joshi (then Bhartiya Janata Party president) unfurled the Tiranga at Lalchowk, thereafter the yatra got internationalised and things changed,” he said.

Joshi and Modi, accompanied by dozens of BJP activists, had unfurled the national flag at Lalchowk in 1992 when Kashmir was gripped with militancy. The flag rally was held after militants had challenged to unfurl the flag in Lalchowk.

Peer remembers that the yatra routes then were narrow pathways (pakdandis) for foot traffic. “Today, huge money is being spent on widening the track, though it gets damaged during winter months,” he said.

Over the last three years, the Public Works Department (PWD) administration and the Border Roads Organisation have widened the Baltal and Chandanwadi tracks for the convenient mobility of the yatris. Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir government said the tracks have been made 12 feet wide.

“The security arrangements were insignificant, as local police stations in Kangan (in Ganderbal) and Pahalgam were assisted by the Armed Police of Jammu and Kashmir. There was no involvement or deployment of the CRPF and other security forces. The number of yatris was also very low, in the hundreds,” he said.

He said the security forces deployment was elaborately increased after 1989 (after the eruption of militancy) and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. “The Panthachowk transit camp didn't exist then. It was a paddy land adjacent to dozens of stone quarries. There was a single camp, Nunwan in Pahalgam, for registration purposes only.

Emphasising the role of local Muslims and indicating communal harmony, Peer said the yatra was then not possible without the support and service of “local Muslim brothers”. “It is also not possible today without the support of local Muslims. From arranging tents, horses, and palkis (beds for carrying yatris), the yatra is organised by local Muslims who carry yatris on their shoulders.”

He said that local Kashmiri Pandits would go for yatra, but after wide publicity of this pilgrimage in the last three decades, people from different places are now arriving for it, and it was also covered under the security ambit.

Remembering the yatra tracks, Peer said the geography of the area has changed now. “Then in 1983 it was completely green, covered by plants and trees. The tracks and the cave area would be covered by knee-deep snow,” he said.

Compared to the security and other arrangements by the government, he said, it was Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, whose jurisdiction spread from Jawahar Tunnel (in the Banihal area of Ramban district) to Sonwar in Srinagar, who would make small arrangements for registration only.

“Today, everything has changed. As the world evolved, the yatra arrangements also took a different shape. Otherwise, it was not possible then without local Muslims; even today, it cannot be successful without the local Muslims,” he said.