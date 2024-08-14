ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Mace Of Lord Shiva Leaves For Holy Cave

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): In view of Amarnath Yatra 2024, the holy Mace (Charri Mubarak ) of Lord Shiva has arrived at Martand Surya Mandir located in Anantnag district's Mattan area.

On this occasion, the holy Mace was received with great enthusiasm by the Kashmiri Pandits and an event was organised by the Martand Tirth Trust on the premises of the Martand Surya Temple, where several Kashmiri Pandits participated.

Under the leadership of the custodian of the holy Mace, Mahant Deepinder Giri, it arrived in the Martand Surya Temple on Wednesday afternoon where rituals and Sinaan of Charri Mubarak were performed.

Amid chants of 'Bum Bum Bhole' by devotees and sadhus, the Mace is on its way to holy shrine of Amarnath after the puja scheduled at the Sun temple of Mattan and Ganishbal Mandir Pahalgam today.

The Mace will leave for Chandanwari on August 16 and the next day, it will stay at Sheshnag. On August 18, it will be at Panchtarni and on the morning of August 19, Shravan-Purnima, it will reach the cave shrine to pay obeisance there and perform puja along with other rituals.