Amarnath Yatra 2024: Mace Of Lord Shiva Leaves For Holy Cave

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

The 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra 2024 is heading towards its end and the saffron robed holy Mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as Charri Mubarak, is on way to Amarnath holy cave shrine for rituals on Shravan Purnima on August 19.

Holy Mace welcomed at Martand Surya Temple (ETV Bharat Photo)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): In view of Amarnath Yatra 2024, the holy Mace (Charri Mubarak ) of Lord Shiva has arrived at Martand Surya Mandir located in Anantnag district's Mattan area.

On this occasion, the holy Mace was received with great enthusiasm by the Kashmiri Pandits and an event was organised by the Martand Tirth Trust on the premises of the Martand Surya Temple, where several Kashmiri Pandits participated.

Under the leadership of the custodian of the holy Mace, Mahant Deepinder Giri, it arrived in the Martand Surya Temple on Wednesday afternoon where rituals and Sinaan of Charri Mubarak were performed.

Amid chants of 'Bum Bum Bhole' by devotees and sadhus, the Mace is on its way to holy shrine of Amarnath after the puja scheduled at the Sun temple of Mattan and Ganishbal Mandir Pahalgam today.

The Mace will leave for Chandanwari on August 16 and the next day, it will stay at Sheshnag. On August 18, it will be at Panchtarni and on the morning of August 19, Shravan-Purnima, it will reach the cave shrine to pay obeisance there and perform puja along with other rituals.

The Charri Mubarak will be sent back to Dashmi Akhara led by Mahant Deependra Giri, marking the commencement of the traditional Amarnath Yatra.

The 52-day long Amarnath will conclude on August 19. More than five lakh devotees paid obeisance at holy cave of Amarnath since the Amarnath Yatra started on June 29.

