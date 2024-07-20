Amarnath Yatra 2024: Fresh Batch Of 3471 Yatris Leaves For Cave Shrine In Kashmir Himalayas

Anantnag(Jammu and Kashmir): Amarnath Yatra continued on Saturday along the twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. The fresh batch of 3471 yatris left for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 114 vehicles towards the cave shrine in Kashmir early Saturday morning.

An official said the 22nd batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatris who left from Jammu on Saturday morning towards the valley included 2620 men, 720 women, three children, 93 sadhus and 34 sadhvis besides one transgender. Of the yatris, 1073 pilgrims left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 2398 yatris through Pahalgam axis in 35 and 79 vehicles respectively.





Weather Forecast:

The meteorological department has predicted moderate rain in and around the Amarnath Cave shrine of Amarnath like Panjtarni Pishutop etc.

As per Metrological Department a fresh weak Western Disturbance is going to impact Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday. Under its influence, there is a possibility of rain/thundershowers in some areas, particularly in Jammu region.

Day temperatures are expected to fall by a few degrees , especially in the Jammu region. The chances of widespread rains are around 25 - 30%.

The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.

The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.