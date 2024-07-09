Amarnath Yatra 2024 Continues In Kashmir Himalayas; 5433 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Towards Cave Shrine

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued on Tuesday along twin tracks Pahalgam and Baltal peacefully amid multi layer security arrangements. An official said on day 12th 5433 Amarnath pilgrims left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas.
The batch 12th of 5433 yatris left for Valley in 213 vehicles on Tuesday early morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath cave shrine.
The yatries who left from Jammu on Tuesday early morning towards valley included 4233 men,1117 women, 18 children, 83 sadhus and 12 sadhvis.
Through Baltal track 1971 yatries left in 89 vehicles and 3462 pilgrims from Pahalgam axis in 124 vehicles.
The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.
Most yatries take the Baltal route, a shorter 16 km trek from Baltal to the shrine along a steep, winding mountain trail. This route takes pilgrims 1-2 days.
The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.
The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.