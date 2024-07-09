ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra 2024 Continues In Kashmir Himalayas; 5433 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Towards Cave Shrine

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

An official said that the 12th batch of Amarnath pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in 213 vehicles towards the cave shrine in Kashmir. The batch included 4233 men,1117 women, 18 children, 83 sadhus and 12 sadhvis, reports ETV Bharat's Mir Ishfaq.

Pilgrims on their way for the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday.
Pilgrims on their way for the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday. (ANI)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued on Tuesday along twin tracks Pahalgam and Baltal peacefully amid multi layer security arrangements. An official said on day 12th 5433 Amarnath pilgrims left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas.

The batch 12th of 5433 yatris left for Valley in 213 vehicles on Tuesday early morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath cave shrine.

The yatries who left from Jammu on Tuesday early morning towards valley included 4233 men,1117 women, 18 children, 83 sadhus and 12 sadhvis.

Through Baltal track 1971 yatries left in 89 vehicles and 3462 pilgrims from Pahalgam axis in 124 vehicles.

The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.

Most yatries take the Baltal route, a shorter 16 km trek from Baltal to the shrine along a steep, winding mountain trail. This route takes pilgrims 1-2 days.

The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued on Tuesday along twin tracks Pahalgam and Baltal peacefully amid multi layer security arrangements. An official said on day 12th 5433 Amarnath pilgrims left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas.

The batch 12th of 5433 yatris left for Valley in 213 vehicles on Tuesday early morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath cave shrine.

The yatries who left from Jammu on Tuesday early morning towards valley included 4233 men,1117 women, 18 children, 83 sadhus and 12 sadhvis.

Through Baltal track 1971 yatries left in 89 vehicles and 3462 pilgrims from Pahalgam axis in 124 vehicles.

The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.

Most yatries take the Baltal route, a shorter 16 km trek from Baltal to the shrine along a steep, winding mountain trail. This route takes pilgrims 1-2 days.

The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.

TAGGED:

ASSAM FLOODSAMARNATH YATRA 2024KASHMIRAMARNATH CAVEAMARNATH YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.