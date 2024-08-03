Amarnath Yatra 2024 Continues In Kashmir: Fresh Batch Of 991 Yatris Leaves Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine

Anantnag(Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra continued on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements. The fresh batch of 991 yatris left for Amarnath yatra from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in 32 vehicles towards the cave shrine early Saturday morning.
An official said the fresh batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
The yatries who left from Jammu on Saturday morning towards the valley included 798 men,141 women, 41 sadhus and nine sadhvis. Of the yatris, 176 pilgrims left for the cave shrine through Baltal track and 815 yatris through Pahalgam axis in five and 27 vehicles respectively.
The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level and it can only be reached on foot or by pony. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.
The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a littler easier and less steep.
The 52-day Amarnath Yatra started from 29 June and will continue till August 19.