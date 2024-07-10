ETV Bharat / state

Amarnath Yatra 2024 Continues Along Twin Tracks In Kashmir Himalayas

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued on day 13 along both axis of Pahalgam and Baltal peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

An official said on day 13th, 4627 pilgrims left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath holy cave on Wednesday, July 10 early morning. He said that the batch 13th of 4627 yatris left for Valley in 185 vehicles on Wednesday morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatris who left from Jammu on Wednesday early morning towards valley included 3422 men,1027 women, 26 children, 137 sadhus and 15 sadhvis. The yatris from Jammu to the Kashmir valley are escorted by the police and security forces. Of the yatris who left the Jammu base camp, 1854 yatris in 90 vehicles left for the cave shrine along the Baltal axis and 2773 pilgrims from Pahalgam axis in 95 vehicles respectively.



Scattered rain likely

The MET has predicted possibility of brief spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places of Jammu Division and isolated places of Kashmir Division on 9th to 10th July. During 11-13th July, a spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at scattered to fairly widespread places is expected, the Met said adding heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu Division is expected on 12 July and during 14th-15th July brief spell of Rain/thundershower at isolated places cannot be ruled out.