Amarnath Yatra 2024 Continues; 7th Batch Of 5696 Yatris Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued peacefully and smoothly from both tracks Baltal and Pahalgam as the 7th batch of 5696 Amarnath pilgrims leaving from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath holy cave.
An official said that the batch 7th of 5696 yatris left for Valley in 219 vehicles on early Thursday morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath holy cave.
The yatries who left from Jammu towards Kashmir on Thursday included 4487 men, 1011 women, 10 children, 167 sadhus and 21 sadhvis. These yatries are being ferried to Base Camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Sonmarg from were they leave towards the cave through mountainous road stretches.
The yatris from Jammu to the Kashmir valley are escorted by the para military security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police and army along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
WEATHER FORECAST
The meteorological department has forecast intermittent spell of light to moderate rains thundershowers at many places with isolated heavy rains in Jammu Division with a possibility of heavy rains in the Himalayas around Amarnath cave. The MET has also warned of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at few vulnerable places during 4th to 6th July.
The Amarnath cave is situated 3,888 metres above sea level. Located deep inside the Himalayas, the cave shrine can be accessed through the Anantnag-Pahalgam axis and the Ganderbal-Sonamarg-Baltal axis.
Most yatries take the Baltal route, a shorter 16 km trek from Baltal to the shrine along a steep, winding mountain trail. This route takes pilgrims 1-2 days.
The other is the Pahalgam route, which is approximately 36-48 km from the cave and takes 3-5 days to cover. While this is a longer journey, it is a little easier and less steep.
The 52-day Amarnath Yatra which started from 29 June will end on August 19.
- Read more: Amarnath Yatra 2024 Day 5: 5725 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir
- Army Averts Major Tragedy In Jammu And Kashmir; Prevents Bus Carrying Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims From Plunging Into Gorge