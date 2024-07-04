Amarnath Yatra 2024 Continues; 7th Batch Of 5696 Yatris Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued peacefully and smoothly from both tracks Baltal and Pahalgam as the 7th batch of 5696 Amarnath pilgrims leaving from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath holy cave.

An official said that the batch 7th of 5696 yatris left for Valley in 219 vehicles on early Thursday morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath holy cave.

The yatries who left from Jammu towards Kashmir on Thursday included 4487 men, 1011 women, 10 children, 167 sadhus and 21 sadhvis. These yatries are being ferried to Base Camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Sonmarg from were they leave towards the cave through mountainous road stretches.

The yatris from Jammu to the Kashmir valley are escorted by the para military security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police and army along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

WEATHER FORECAST