Amarnath Yatra 2024: 6461 Yatris Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir On Day 3

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued on day 3 with 6461 yatris leaving from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the cave shrine in Kashmir.

An official said that the 6461 yatris left for Kashmir in 265 vehicles on Monday morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform darshan at the Amarnath cave. A total of 17689 yatris have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards the cave shrine in Kashmir to perform the yatra. Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the yatra.

The yatries who left from Jammu towards Kashmir included 4831 men, 1223 women, 14 children, 332 sadhus and 61 sadhvis. These yatries are being ferried to Base Camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Sonmarg from were they leave towards the cave through mountainous road stretches.