Amarnath Yatra 2024: 6461 Yatris Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir On Day 3

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

An official said that the 6461 Yatris were ferried from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in 265 vehicles towards the Amarnath cave shrine in the Himalayas and included 4831 men, 1223 women, 14 children, 332 sadhus and 61 sadhvis, reports ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

A view of Amarnath Yatra main base camp for Pilgrims at Baltal of Sonamarg, in Ganderbal
A view of Amarnath Yatra main base camp for Pilgrims at Baltal of Sonamarg, in Ganderbal (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual Amarnath Yatra 2024 continued on day 3 with 6461 yatris leaving from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the cave shrine in Kashmir.

An official said that the 6461 yatris left for Kashmir in 265 vehicles on Monday morning to reach Pahalgam and Baltal in the Kashmir valley to perform darshan at the Amarnath cave. A total of 17689 yatris have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards the cave shrine in Kashmir to perform the yatra. Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the yatra.

The yatries who left from Jammu towards Kashmir included 4831 men, 1223 women, 14 children, 332 sadhus and 61 sadhvis. These yatries are being ferried to Base Camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Sonmarg from were they leave towards the cave through mountainous road stretches.

Officials said that most of the yatris prefer to visit the cave through Baltal which is the shortest distance than Chandanwadi in Pahalgam.

The vehicles carrying the yatris from Jammu to the Kashmir valley are escorted by the para military security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police and army on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Officials said that for better security and safety of the yatra convoys all kinds of civilian traffic on the highway is halted for shorter durations while the yatra convoy passes by.

The yatra began on June 29 and will culminate on August 19.

