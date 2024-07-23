Fresh Batch Of 2,484 Devotees Leave Jammu For Amarnath Shrine

ETV Bharat / state

Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said that the pilgrims left for the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday in 91 vehicles. With this, the total pilgrims this year has reached 4,08,518 so far. The 52-day holy yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 29- Writes ETV Bharat's Mir Ishfaq.

Jammu: Another fresh batch of 2,484 pilgrims left for the Amarnath shrine in the Kashmir Valley from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here on the morning of June 23.

The yatra, which commenced on June 29 amid multi-layer security arrangements, crossed the four lakh mark in the first 24 days, officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said. The Board divides the Yatra into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal.

On Tuesday, the pilgrims left for Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Kashmir Valley in 91 vehicles. They include 1,886 men, 536 women, three children, 50 sadhus and nine sadhvis.

The first escorted convoy left carried 770 yatris in 34 vehicles for the North Kashmir Baltal base camp while the second one carried 1,714 Yatris in 57 vehicles for the South Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp, officials said.

“A total of 12,539 yatris had darshan on Monday bringing the total number of yatris visiting Amarnath this year to 4,08,518 so far.” The 52-day yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 29 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. and Shravan Purnima.

The cave is located in the Kashmir Himalayas at a height of 3,888 meters above sea level. The 48-kilometer Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis takes pilgrims four to five days to reach. The pilgrims have to travel 14 km along the Baltal-Cave shrine axis in a single day for the "darshan" and return to the base camp.

