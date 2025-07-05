35 Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Accident On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu: At least 35 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured when a bus hit three other vehicles standing at a Langar point at Chanderkote area of Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday.
All the pilgrims received minor injuries and were given first aid by the authorities. A traffic police official said that a bus, part of the yatra cavalcade, had a brake fail and hit other vehicles standing at the langar point in Chanderkote area of Ramban district.
"At the time of impact, most of the pilgrims of standing vehicles were inside the langar point and there was no major injury to anybody," the official said. After giving first aid to the pilgrims, they were allowed to proceed towards their destination.
Earlier this morning, braving heavy rain, a fresh batch of over 6,900 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here to pay a visit to the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. About 30,000 pilgrims have prayed at the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine since July 3 when the 38-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks in Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.
The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys between 3.30 am and 4.05 am amid tight security, officials said.
While 4,226 pilgrims left in 161 vehicles for Nunwan base camp for the 48-kilometre traditional Pahalgam route, 2,753 pilgrims were headed for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in 151 vehicles, they said.
With the fresh departure, a total of 24,528 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since Wednesday, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the yatra from here. The yatra goes on as usual, albeit in tighter security, despite the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 men were gunned down.
