35 Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Accident On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

People during the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, at Baltal, in Ganderbal district, J&K, Friday, July 4, 2025. ( PTI )

Jammu: At least 35 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured when a bus hit three other vehicles standing at a Langar point at Chanderkote area of Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday.

All the pilgrims received minor injuries and were given first aid by the authorities. A traffic police official said that a bus, part of the yatra cavalcade, had a brake fail and hit other vehicles standing at the langar point in Chanderkote area of Ramban district.

"At the time of impact, most of the pilgrims of standing vehicles were inside the langar point and there was no major injury to anybody," the official said. After giving first aid to the pilgrims, they were allowed to proceed towards their destination.

Earlier this morning, braving heavy rain, a fresh batch of over 6,900 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here to pay a visit to the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. About 30,000 pilgrims have prayed at the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine since July 3 when the 38-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks in Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.