Amarnath Pilgrim Dies In Landslide, Body Being Airlifted To Jaipur

Jodhpur: Body of a 55-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, who was killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall along the Baltal route in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district during Amarnath Yatra on Wednesday, is being airlifted from Srinagar today.

Sona Devi Bhil, a resident of Badi Bhil Basti in Chandpol area of Jodhpur died and three others injured after being hit by stones following the landslide. Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has informed her family and efforts are on to airlift her body from Srinagar to Jaipur, from where it will be taken to her hometown in Jodhpur via an ambulance.

Sona Devi Bhil (ETV Bharat)

According to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) officials, a landslide occurred near the railway track on the Baltal route on July 16. They said that the woman pilgrim was returning with her group after 'darshan' when the incident took place. Due to heavy rains, suddenly there was a rockslide and mudslide. The woman tried to save herself but was hit by a stone and dragged further below, they added.

Videos from the incident site that went viral on social media show the pilgrims being swept away by a mudslide with several people holding onto the railings of the pathway to save themselves.

Soon Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to evacuate the trapped pilgrims. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Sona Devi dead.

The SASB said due to bad weather conditions and power problem, the body was kept safe in Sonamarg Hospital and the post-mortem has been completed. Now, it is being airlifted to Jaipur, an official of the SASB said.

Sona Devi's family members said her husband had died three years ago and she is survived by four children, Ravi (35), Govind (30), Deepika (28) and Aarti (25), six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family earns a living by working as labourers, they added.