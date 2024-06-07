ETV Bharat / state

Amaravati Farmers Resort To Gandhigiri In Front Of CM's Residence To 'Thank' Jagan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 7, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

The farmers said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy never met them when he was a CM and asked why they can't meet him now since he is only an MLA. They brought sweets, fruits and bouquet for him.

Amaravati farmers in front of CM's residence (ETV Bharat Picture)

Amaravati: The farmers and women of Amaravati, who have been putting up a protest against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, did Gandhigiri in front of the chief minister's residence in Tadepalli of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. They said they have come to 'thank' the caretaker CM for teaching them to protest.

They carried bouquets, fruits and sweets with them. They were however stopped by the police. The security personnel at the entrance said they could not be allowed inside the campus without prior appointment.

The farmers raised slogans saying when Reddy was a CM he never listened to them. "He made excuses for five years and farmers and women of 29 villages could not do anything. Now, we are here to tell him what we have achieved. He is not a CM anymore, he is an MLA. So, why are we being stopped from meeting him?" the farmers asked.

They alleged that during his tenure Reddy never stopped to meet them although he crossed by their villages on way to the secretariat. They said that they have now come to congratulate him together as it is because of him they learned to protest on the streets and know about the court procedures.

The farmers distributed the sweets to all those who were present there. They left only after the police assured them that they would be given an appointment to meet Reddy in two days.

Earlier, the farmers of Amaravati had protested when the YSRCP government had proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital while Amaravati was being reduced to a legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

