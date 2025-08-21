Amaravati: CM Chandrababu Naidu Receives Robotic Welcome At Ratan Tata Innovation Hub

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived to inaugurate the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati on Wednesday, received a unique welcome from a robot. Delighted by the humanoid 'Techy Bot' greetings, Naud giggled, saying, "Ya…ya…good…good…very good."
Buoyed by Naidu's curiosity, the manufacturing company demonstrated the capabilities of the robot and how it can dance on being instructed. Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran also witnessed the human-machine interaction. On this occasion, Naidu also explained to him the proposal to set up a drone city in Orvakal.
Speaking at the event, Chandrasekharan said the hub will not only nurture startups but also provide opportunities for breakthrough ideas in agriculture, healthcare, defence and other critical sectors. He exhuded confidence that India's major industrial companies will participate in the initiative, making it a collaborative platform for local, regional, national and even international challenges.
Expressed gratitude to Naidu for naming the hub after Ratan Tata, he said, "Chandrababu not only dreamt of the Innovation Hub but also ensured it became a reality. He can make it successful."
Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani described the hub as proof of Chandrababu's foresight. "Thirty years ago, he developed Hyderabad in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Now he is transforming Amaravati with the vision of a technology-driven innovation centre at the village, city and industrial levels," he added.
Industries minister TG Bharat revealed that a Dubai-based company has pledged Rs 100 crore to establish a world-class library in Amaravati, purely due to Chandrababu's global brand value, without seeking any business interests.
Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar said the hub would help convert the innovative dreams of youth into reality, while former MP Galla Jayadev said they have already partnered in the Tirupati hub and will extend support to young entrepreneurs. Innovation hubs and spokes in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam were also inaugurated as part of the initiative.
Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised that innovation is not confined to IT but spans every sector. "We must encourage students to think innovatively from the beginning. The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will become a ray of hope for lakhs of youth," he said.
Recalling that Andhra Pradesh attracted huge investments during the 14-month coalition rule due to friendly industrial policies, he said Chandrababu's leadership and the Tata Group's will pivot Amaravati to a world-class innovation hub.
Meanwhile, Vijayawada-based deep tech startup Red Balloon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. introduced its breakthrough innovation, the Wear Space Stratospheric System, a hydrogen-powered cargo transport technology. Its representatives explained to Naidu and Chandrasekaran that the system can transport cargo by air at nearly half the cost of conventional mode. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the system can carry a payload of 20 tonnes.
Co-founders CVS Kiran and Sirish highlighted that the technology, made with super-pressure multi-layer polymers, can operate in the stratosphere (20–50 km above the earth's surface), where conventional aircraft cannot fly. The system has a travel range of up to 5,000 km, making it the first of its kind in the country.
