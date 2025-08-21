ETV Bharat / state

Amaravati: CM Chandrababu Naidu Receives Robotic Welcome At Ratan Tata Innovation Hub

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived to inaugurate the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati on Wednesday, received a unique welcome from a robot. Delighted by the humanoid 'Techy Bot' greetings, Naud giggled, saying, "Ya…ya…good…good…very good."

Buoyed by Naidu's curiosity, the manufacturing company demonstrated the capabilities of the robot and how it can dance on being instructed. Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran also witnessed the human-machine interaction. On this occasion, Naidu also explained to him the proposal to set up a drone city in Orvakal.

Speaking at the event, Chandrasekharan said the hub will not only nurture startups but also provide opportunities for breakthrough ideas in agriculture, healthcare, defence and other critical sectors. He exhuded confidence that India's major industrial companies will participate in the initiative, making it a collaborative platform for local, regional, national and even international challenges.

Expressed gratitude to Naidu for naming the hub after Ratan Tata, he said, "Chandrababu not only dreamt of the Innovation Hub but also ensured it became a reality. He can make it successful."

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran during his address. (ETV Bharat)

Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani described the hub as proof of Chandrababu's foresight. "Thirty years ago, he developed Hyderabad in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Now he is transforming Amaravati with the vision of a technology-driven innovation centre at the village, city and industrial levels," he added.