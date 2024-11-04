Amaran Movie Resonates With This Nondescript Kerala Village

Tuticorin: Sekarakundy village in the Ottapidaram constituency has a unique distinction. With a population of over 5,000, Sekarakudy has a long and proud tradition of military service. This tradition began during World War II and has continued through generations, with nearly every household boasting at least one member who has served or is currently serving in the armed forces.

For some families, the tradition spans three generations -- grandfathers, fathers and sons. An estimated 2,000 villagers are currently serving in the Army, Navy, Tamil Nadu Police and over 3,000 are superannuated. This deep-rooted connection to serve the nation shaped the village's identity with young men aspiring to become soldiers and young women often getting hitched to military families.

"Amaran": A Film that Resonates

The recent release of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer "Amaran" has struck a chord with the residents of Sekarakudy. The film, based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, has left a deep impact on Sekarakundy.

Soldiers' Voices

Nayak Akini Muthu, currently serving in the army, shared his experience of watching "Amaran" with his family on Diwali vacation. He highlighted the film's ability to convey the challenges and sacrifices of military life in a way that his family, especially his children, could easily understand.

Somasundara Perumal, a 1971 East Pakistan War veteran, echoed this sentiment. He recounted the difficulties during his service period, including leaving for war shortly after his marriage and the ever-lurking danger on the battlefield. He appreciated "Amaran" and its portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan's life, hoping that more such films would be made to honour the sacrifices of soldiers.

The Story of Major Mukund Varadarajan

"Amaran," directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, portrays the story of Major Varadarajan, beginning with the love story of him and his wife Indu and culminating in his heroic actions in Jammu and Kashmir. On April 25, 2014, Major Varadarajan led an operation against terrorists hiding in a residential area in Shopian district. He bravely eliminated three terrorists in a close-quarters gunbattle but sustained fatal injuries. His sacrifice earned him the nation's highest peacetime gallantry award -- the Ashok Chakra.

"Amaran" has provided a powerful cinematic experience for the residents of Sekarakudy, a village deeply connected to the military. The film's authentic portrayal of a soldier's life, love and sacrifice has resonated with the villagers, offering them a new lens to understand the experiences of their family members and neighbours who served the nation.