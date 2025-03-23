Aman Saw Encounter: Police Trying To Connect Dots In Palamu Attack On ATS

Palamu: Police are trying to conect several dots in the attack on ATS team which was transporting notorious gangster Aman Saw from Chhattisgarh to Palamu on March 11. The attackers are yet to be identified by the police.

On March 11, the ATS team was attacked in Andharidhora area of ​​​​Chainpur police station area of ​​​​Palamu. In this attack, Aman Saw snatched the weapon of the ATS jawan and tried to run away. Aman Saw was killed on the spot in police action.

Chainpur police station in-charge Shriram Sharma said, "We are investigating to find answers to some questions regarding the encounter and attack on ATS team. Mobile numbers are being investigated and technical investigation is also being done."

During that time, a bomb was thrown at the ATS team. In retaliation, the ATS fired 38 rounds. An ATS jawan was also injured in this incident. An FIR was also registered in this incident at Chainpur police station in Palamu. After Aman Saw was killed, the police also conducted a search operation in the entire area. Police also found some blood stains at some distance from the spot.

Police are trying to find out who attacked the ATS team at that time and who wanted to free gangster Aman Saw? The police team has launched a thorough investigation into the case. Many mobile numbers which were active in the area on the day of the incident have been tracked on radar. Call details of mobile numbers active in the area are being scrutinised and information is being collected about the people present in the area.