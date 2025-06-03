Alwar Police Bust Online Betting Racket, Arrest Three

Alwar: The Police claim to have busted a gang involved in online betting racket while arresting three accused. Among those have been arrested is the alleged mastermind Nitin Paliwal, a software engineer who had become unemployed during the Covid outbreak in 2021.

Thereafter he had joined hands with other software engineers to launch online betting websites. Investigations have revealed transactions to the tune of Rs 150 crores.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Tejpal Singh stated that it is suspected that this gang is a part of a larger network. “Since the transactions are of a heavy amount, we will also be informing other agencies,” he said.

He disclosed that the Cyber Cell of the Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a tip off sometime back. This team comprised personnel of the Udyog Nagar Police Station and the Cyber Cell. They managed to arrest Nitin Paliwal, Mahesh Sharma and Piyush Sharma all of whom are software engineers who were running the online racket from Alwar.

The ASP disclosed that they had developed websites and created virtual currency that was distributed among the users. Those involved in betting took access to the website through an identification and password after which they purchased the virtual currency. The money was transferred through hawala and bank accounts. Thereafter they indulged in betting in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament and other events.

Dr Singh further stated, “The accused had developed more than around 30 websites that were used for betting. In the process they had also developed more than 60,000 identifications of the users. This number can be more. They used to connect with the people whom they knew.”

The Police have confiscated six mobile phones, two laptops, hard drives, 15 ATM cards and a SUV vehicle from the accused. It is alleged that they were executing the betting racket in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other places. They have been granted Police remand till June 6.

