Alwar: Case Registered against Ward Boy for Allegedly Raping Female Patient inside ICU

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 58 minutes ago

As per the police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning at a city hospital and investigation is underway. The family of the survivor has alleged the hospital management of threatening to kill them.

Alwar (Rajasthan): Shivaji Park Police Tuesday have registered a case against a ward boy for allegedly raping a female patient admitted to the ICU in a city hospital. Police sources said that the incident took place on Tuesday morning after which they were alerted. A probe has been launched and police has taken cognisance of the matter.

Shivaji police station in-charge Rajpal Chaudhary said that a female patient was admitted to the hospital for treatment on Monday evening. The woman has accused the ward boy of raping her. Police checked the CCTV where the ward boy is seen pulling the curtains in the ICU ward.

Hospital management said that police investigation is underway which is why they have not revealed the CCTV footage to the media. Hospital incharge, Levs Gupta said that the police have taken the ward boy into custody. "I can say nothing else in this matter," he added.

The girl's family members said that they were being threatened by the hospital management. They are being harassed from multiple phone numbers and alleged that pressure was being put on them to sweep the matter under the carpet.

