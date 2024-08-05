Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party Faces Another Setback as Former MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh Says 'Goodbye'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Noor Mohammad Sheikh, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly from Batamaloo and the District President of Srinagar for the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, has resigned from the Altaf Bukhari-led party.

Sheikh confirmed his resignation to ETV Bharat but remained silent regarding his future political plans.

"I have said goodbye to the Apni Party. It's not the right time to discuss my future plans; I am currently exploring my options," he said.

Previously affiliated with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) before joining the Apni Party, Sheikh's resignation marks another high-profile departure from the party.

This follows the recent resignation of Usman Majid, a senior vice president and founding member of the Apni Party, further contributing to the party's instability.

Pertinently, the Apni Party had in June this year, dissolved all frontal organisations of the party in Kashmir following a drubbing in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

"It is hereby ordered that all frontal organisations of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (Kashmir province), including the Youth Wing, Women Wing and ST Wing, are dissolved with immediate effect," the Apni Party spokesman said in a statement at the time.

The Apni Party had contested on the Lok Sabha seats of Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir, but faced drubbing on both the seats. The Apni Party had supported Sajad Gani Lone on the Baramulla seat, which was ultimately won by jailed Awami Ittehad Party chief Er Rashid.