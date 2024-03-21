Alprazolam Seizure Case 2023: TSNAB, Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 23 Crores



Alprazolam Seizure Case 2023: TSNAB, Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 23 Crores

Officials said the accused Golla Ramesh and Gundumalla Venkataiah acquired four plots in Shadnagar including agricultural land and ₹6 lakh bank balance by illegally selling the benzodiazepine (benzodiazepine) psychiatric drug used to treat anxiety.

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and the Shadnagar police on Wednesday, seized the properties of two individuals who were charged in a 2023 alprazolam seizure case, valued about ₹23 crore.

This occurs at a time when the State is dealing with an increase in cases of toddy consumption cases. This is the first time that such huge amounts of assets have been confiscated in a drug case, police said.

TSNYAB director Sandeep Sandilya said that 32-year-old accused Kamareddy Excise Police constable Golla Ramesh and Gundumalla Venkataiah were arrested under under Sections 8 (c) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 25 last year, while selling 2 kg of alprazolam.

According to officials, the accused obtained ₹6 lakh in bank balance, 22 acres of agricultural property, and four open plots in Shadnagar comprising 866.66 square yards from the illicit sale of drugs.

Alprazolam, a benzodiazepine (benzodiazepine) psychiatric drug, is used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and other disorders. However, it's also used as a recreational substance illegally. Alprazolam is commonly used in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a cutting agent for illegal toddy.

