Alprazolam Crystals, Raw Materials Worth Rs 13 Crore Seized In Maharashtra

Ahilyanagar: Police have seized Alprazolam crystals and raw materials worth Rs 13.75 crore from a tempo and arrested its driver from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district.
The driver, identified as Mininath Vishnu Rashinkar (38), a resident of Dhangarwadi Tal of Ahilyanagar district, is presently being interrogated, police said.
"The cache were seized during an operation based on information received by senior officials. A case was registered against two persons, including the tempo driver who was found transporting the consignment, and was arrested from the spot," Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said.
According to police, senior cops had received information that Alprazolam would be transported in a tempo in the MIDC area adjacent to Shrirampur city. After this, a tempo was intercepted on Dighi Khandala Road. When inspector Nitin Deshmukh of Shrirampur City police station inspected the vehicle, he found 21 sacks stacked inside. Of these, 14 sacks contained white powder and the remaining had white crystals.
When questioned, the driver, Mininath Rashinkar, said that the crystals were that of Alprazolam and the white powder was the raw material for preparing the drug, police said. It was also revealed that the raw material was handed over by one Vishwanath Karbhari Shipankar of Daud area in Pune. Upon examination, forensic experts from Ahilyanagar, confirmed it was Alprazolam crystals and the powder was the raw material.
A case has been registered against Mininath Vishnu Rashinkar and Vishwanath Karbhari Shipankar at Shrirampur City police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
While Mininath Vishnu Rashinkar has already been arrested, search is on for the other accused and further investigation is being conducted by the sub-divisional police officer, an official said.