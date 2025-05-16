ETV Bharat / state

Alprazolam Crystals, Raw Materials Worth Rs 13 Crore Seized In Maharashtra

Ahilyanagar: Police have seized Alprazolam crystals and raw materials worth Rs 13.75 crore from a tempo and arrested its driver from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district.

The driver, identified as Mininath Vishnu Rashinkar (38), a resident of Dhangarwadi Tal of Ahilyanagar district, is presently being interrogated, police said.

"The cache were seized during an operation based on information received by senior officials. A case was registered against two persons, including the tempo driver who was found transporting the consignment, and was arrested from the spot," Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said.

According to police, senior cops had received information that Alprazolam would be transported in a tempo in the MIDC area adjacent to Shrirampur city. After this, a tempo was intercepted on Dighi Khandala Road. When inspector Nitin Deshmukh of Shrirampur City police station inspected the vehicle, he found 21 sacks stacked inside. Of these, 14 sacks contained white powder and the remaining had white crystals.