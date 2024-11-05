ETV Bharat / state

Almora Bus Tragedy: Dhami Govt Shoulders Responsibility Of Orphan Girl

Three-year-old Shivani, a resident of Birkhet in Pauri district, lost her parents in the fateful bus accident on their return journey post Diwali celebrations.

CM Dhami interacts with a child injured in Almora accident
CM Dhami interacts with a child injured in Almora accident (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dehradun: Three-year-old Shivani, whose world turned topsyturvy after losing parents in the deadly bus accident in Almorah that claimed 36 lives, have been extended all support by the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government. Henceforth, the responsibilities for her upbringing and education would be borne by the government.

"The bus accident that happened in Marchula of Almora yesterday has deeply shocked all of us. In this difficult time, our government has resolved to take the responsibility of the care and education of daughter Shivani who lost her parents in the accident, so that she can move forward in life and fulfill her and her parents' dreams. My deepest condolences go out to those who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. As a chief servant and a family member, I understand the pain. It is our duty to unite in such difficult times and provide all possible help to the affected families and contribute to restoring stability in their lives," Dhami shared from his X handle.

Shivani, a resident of Birkhet in the Pauri district, went to her village with her father Manoj Rawat and her mother Charu Devi to celebrate Diwali. On November 4, they left for Ramnagar in a bus that fell into a gorge leading to the casualties. Shivani, who sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in the hospital, has been repeatedly asking for ger parents, little did she know that they are no longer in this world.

