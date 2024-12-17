ETV Bharat / state

Ineligible Old-Age Pension Beneficiaries Caught Unawares As Kendrapada Administration Tightens Noose

Kendrapada, Odisha: The Kendrapada district administration has initiated probe after allegations of fraudulent disbursement of old-age and disability allowances came to the fore in Ali Block’s Barik Panchayat.

The allegations were raised by BJP’s Kendrapada district vice president and MLA candidate in last election Krushna Chandra Panda. He accused that over 200 beneficiaries have forged their voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to claim government allowances meant for the poor and needy.

In his complaint, Panda stated, “It is shocking that 243 people, ineligible for benefits, have been included in the list of beneficiaries. I identified 65 such cases and reported them to the administration. While I suspect at least 200 cases, no action has been taken in the past four months. If due attention is not paid to the issue, the BJP will take up the matter with authorities concerned.”

Refuting the BJP’s claims, BJD Ali Block President Sanatan Mishra strongly defended the administration. In a press conference held recently, Mishra said, “The old-age and disability allowances are provided as per government norms. The allegations made by BJP leaders are baseless and politically motivated. Beneficiaries are nominated following proper procedures and approved by the divisional officer and district collector. Any irregularities, if found, will be investigated, and necessary action will be taken.”

Mishra criticized the BJP for attempting to gain political mileage, stating, “Such false claims to gain cheap popularity will not be accepted by the public.”

