Alliance Air Plane Faces Technical Issue At Keshod Airport, Passengers Delayed For Over Two Hours

Junagarh: Passengers aboard an Alliance Air flight faced significant delays after a technical fault grounded the aircraft at Keshod Airport in Gujarat's Junagarh on Tuesday. The plane, which was scheduled to depart for Mumbai, faced an issue just before takeoff. Efforts were immediately initiated to resolve the problem, resulting in all passengers being evacuated from the aircraft.

According to airport authorities, the technical fault was identified after the plane had been prepared for departure and all passengers had boarded. The crew, including the captain, was also evacuated as technicians worked to repair the aircraft. The issue took approximately two or three hours to fix, causing a delay in the flight's departure.

Alliance Air Plane Faces Technical Issue At Keshod Airport, Passengers Face Delay For Over Two Hours (ETV Bharat)

During this time, passengers were inconvenienced, with some even opting to travel by road to Rajkot due to the prolonged wait.

Safiq Shah, the controller at Keshod Airport, confirmed that the technical fault occurred just before takeoff. He explained that the technicians worked to address the problem, and after resolving the issue, the flight was cleared for departure. "The technical team worked for two hours to resolve the fault, and we were able to send the plane on its way to Mumbai," Shah said. He also acknowledged that such issues have become more frequent, resulting in passenger inconvenience.

The Keshod-Mumbai flight is part of Alliance Air's operational schedule, which also includes services to Ahmedabad and Diwani three to four days a week. Due to the technical issue, flight operations from Alliance Air were temporarily suspended, and the airport authority has committed to taking preventive measures to minimize future disruptions. The Mumbai-bound aircraft eventually took off with passengers aboard.