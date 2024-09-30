Alleging Paper Leak, Candidates Take Out Protest March Towards JSSC Office Despite Prohibitory Orders; Demand Cancellation Of Exam

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Despite prohibitory orders issued by the authorities, scores of candidates, who appeared in the recently held Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) Monday took out a massive protest towards the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) demanding cancellation of the exam over alleged malpractice.
The JGGLCCE was held by the JSSC on 21 and 22 September amid mobile Internet suspension to ensure fair exams. However, the candidates alleged paper leak in the exam and demanded that the job exam be held afresh. In response to the candidates' allegations, the District Administration Ranchi recently implemented Section 163 of the BNSS to avoid assembly of people around the JSSC office.
Despite the prohibitory order in front of the JSSC office, a large number of students reached the office on Monday 30 September. Targeting the Hemant Soren government over the alleged malpractice in the exam, the students said that the commission was “once again selling the seats of CGL examination”.
“The way the question papers were leaked during the examination on 21 and 22 September of which the students also gave evidence, is shocking. Despite this the answer key was released in a hurry. It clearly shows what the intention of JSSC is,” a protesting candidate said.
Manoj Yadav, who led the protest in front of the commission office, said that the government had “cheated the students”.
“The way the answer key was released in a hurry without completing the investigation, clearly shows what their intention is,” Yadav said.
Another candidate Safi Imam said that the examination was being conducted since 2015-16 and has still not been completed.
“A big racket in which some coaching institutes are also involved is working to throttle the meritorious students,” he alleged.
In view of the students' agitation, the security of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office has been increased. A large number of police personnel have been deployed around the JSSC office. Besides, fire brigade vehicles are also on the standby on the spot.
Read more: