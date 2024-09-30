ETV Bharat / state

Alleging Paper Leak, Candidates Take Out Protest March Towards JSSC Office Despite Prohibitory Orders; Demand Cancellation Of Exam

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Despite prohibitory orders issued by the authorities, scores of candidates, who appeared in the recently held Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) Monday took out a massive protest towards the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) demanding cancellation of the exam over alleged malpractice.

The JGGLCCE was held by the JSSC on 21 and 22 September amid mobile Internet suspension to ensure fair exams. However, the candidates alleged paper leak in the exam and demanded that the job exam be held afresh. In response to the candidates' allegations, the District Administration Ranchi recently implemented Section 163 of the BNSS to avoid assembly of people around the JSSC office.

Despite the prohibitory order in front of the JSSC office, a large number of students reached the office on Monday 30 September. Targeting the Hemant Soren government over the alleged malpractice in the exam, the students said that the commission was “once again selling the seats of CGL examination”.

Candidates Take Out Protest March Towards JSSC Despite Prohibitory Orders (ETV Bharat)

“The way the question papers were leaked during the examination on 21 and 22 September of which the students also gave evidence, is shocking. Despite this the answer key was released in a hurry. It clearly shows what the intention of JSSC is,” a protesting candidate said.