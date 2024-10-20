ETV Bharat / state

Alleged Plot To Assassinate NIA Judge Uncovered In Ranchi Jail

Ranchi: In a shocking development, Ranchi police in Jharkhand have launched an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to assassinate a National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge. The plot was revealed through an anonymous letter received by the Khelgaon police station, sparking immediate concern and action from local authorities.

According to the letter, six inmates of Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail have reportedly offered Rs. 2 crore to criminals in Bihar to carry out the assassination. The conspiracy is said to have been hatched during the prisoners' visits to RIMS hospital for medical treatment.

Inspector Gajesh Kumar of Khelgaon police station has filed an FIR against the six prisoners, initiating a formal investigation into the matter. The FIR specifically mentions two notorious People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) extremists, Prabhu Prasad Sahu and Niveshak Kumar Poddar, who allegedly paid ₹75 lakh to hired shooters during their hospital visits.