Alleged Negligence By IndiGo Airlines Leaves 14 Dallas-Bound Passengers Stranded At Hyderabad Airport

Shamshabad: Fourteen international passengers were left stranded at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night after IndiGo Airlines failed to accommodate them on a scheduled domestic connection to Mumbai, the passengers alleged.

The passengers, who had purchased tie-up tickets to Dallas via Turkish Airlines, alleged negligence and mismanagement by IndiGo representatives.

The group of 38 passengers said that they had booked online tickets worth around Rs 2 lakh each through the Turkish Airlines website. Their travel plan included flying on IndiGo flight 6E-5195 from Hyderabad to Mumbai at 11:40 pm on Saturday, and then connecting to a Turkish Airlines flight bound for Dallas.

The flyers said that they reached Shamshabad airport well in advance and checked with the IndiGo counter. However, to their shock, airline representatives reportedly cited overbooking and changed the service number from 6E-5195 to 6E-6132, they said. Out of the 38 passengers, only 24 were allowed to board, while the remaining 14 were denied boarding.

The stranded passengers staged a protest at the airport, accusing IndiGo staff of providing inconsistent and evasive answers. “We waited for almost seven hours with no clarity, and finally had to return home without boarding,” one of the passengers told ETV Bharat.

When contacted over the matter, GMR Airport authorities said the incident had not yet come to their notice. The ordeal has raised serious concerns about the coordination between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines, as well as the handling of international transit passengers relying on tie-up bookings.