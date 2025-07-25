ETV Bharat / state

Deceased Girl's Father Alleges 'Medical Negligence' On Part Of GMC Doda; Hospital Refutes Charges

Jammu: An 11-year-old girl died after she was operated upon by doctors in the Associated Hospital (AH) of Government Medical College (GMC) Doda. The hospital caters to over 10 lakh people of Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sania Bano, daughter of Shabir Ahmed, a resident of Bhalessa area of Doda district, breathed her last in an ambulance near Batote when she was being shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Babar Rashid Zargar had performed a laparoscopic surgery of a giant-hydated cyst of the liver of the patient after obtaining consent from the father. As per the doctors, the surgery was successful without any immediate complications, and it was after the surgery, Bano remained unconscious, and despite the best efforts by the doctors, they couldn’t bring her back to conscious.

Bano was the eldest of the four children of Shabir Ahmed. According to him, on July 21 Bano was admitted in the hospital, and yesterday morning, she was taken inside the operation theatre to perform the surgery.

"I had reposed full faith on the doctors but when my calls weren’t being answered time and again and there was no communication from doctors about the health condition of my daughter, around 5.30 pm yesterday, doctors told me to shift the patient to SKIMS Srinagar for intensive care as she wasn’t gaining the conscious," Shabir Ahmed told reporters.

“While the patient was being shifted in the ambulances, her eyes were covered by the doctors, and she had no movements. I think she had died in the hospital and mere a dead body was being shifted to Srinagar,” Ahmed alleged.