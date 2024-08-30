Alleged Audio Clips Of Calls From RG Kar To Victim's Family Surface, Kolkata Police Blame Hospital

Kolkata: Audio recordings of phone calls, allegedly made by RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities on August 9 morning to the parents of the rape-murder victim asking them to report to the hospital, have sparked fresh controversy over "insensitivity" and "disinformation" of the institute's management in breaking the bad news.

Kolkata Police claimed that the three audio clips prove that the police did not contact the family of the victim nor mention them about "suicide".

Indira Mukherjee, DC Central of Kolkata Police, while addressing reporters in Lalbazar, clarified on Thursday that it is clear from the audio clips that went viral in the RG Kar rape-murder case that it was the hospital authorities who first contacted the family on August 9 and the police did not come into the picture in any way.

The family of the victim was not given any information by the police on whether the trainee doctor committed suicide or what had happened to her. DC Central said it is also clear from the audio clips that the hospital contacted the family and gave them misleading information.

Besides, regarding the practice of changing the sheet covering the trainee doctor's body on that day, Mukhopadhyay said, "We found only a blue sheet. There were no red, green or other coloured sheets. Though we seized one red sheet, likely, it was not used."

The body of the doctor was covered with a blue sheet of cloth. However, her family alleged that when their daughter was shown to them by the hospital after three hours of waiting, the girl had a different colour sheet over her.

The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked widespread public outrage since its inception. After the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency intensified its probe, conducting polygraphy tests on key suspects, including the primary accused, Sanjay Roy,