ETV Bharat / state

Allegations Of Multiple Murders In Dharmasthala 'Baseless', Says Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade

Bengaluru: Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, has dismissed allegations regarding the Soujanya case and claims of multiple murders, rapes and burials across Dharmasthala over a period of two decades as "baseless and false" and welcomed the SIT probe to bring the truth to light. To probe these allegations, Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which eventually carried out excavations at several locations to see if human remains exist there.

Soujanya (17), a second-year Pre-University student of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College was allegedly raped and murdered on October 9, 2012. Protests are being organised now seeking justice for the girl.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Heggade said, "These issues are baseless and false, and I was really hurt by these accusations. The way things are projected in social media is morally wrong."

Reacting to Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement in the Assembly that the SIT would get to the bottom of the issue, Heggade said, "We welcomed the SIT the same day. It's good that the state has formed it and once and for all the truth should come out. It's not good that allegations are made and they remain that way." He appealed for speedy investigation.

"We want the investigations to conclude at the earliest and the issue be resolved. All our books and we in particular are open. The SIT has to thoroughly investigate and the guilty be punished," Heggade said.

He alleged that an "organised campaign" targeting Dharmasthala and its trust has been carried out for over 14 years. "Irked by the good work being done by us, some elements carry out false campaigns but we are unperturbed," he said.

Referring to recent videos of a masked man claiming to have buried bodies in Dharmasthala, he said, "This is impossible. There is a popular belief that if one dies in Dharmasthala, they will get salvation. Whenever there is a death, we used to inform the panchayat and they do due diligence and bury the body." The Dharmadhikari expressed concern that social media had polluted young minds. "They want the youth to turn away from the faith," Heggade rued.

"We are shocked and surprised the way things were depicted. Social media is a very powerful medium and many of our well-wishers say that we have not used social media to publicise our good work. The work carried out in society is our duty, it's a commitment and service. We have reached all the villages and touched 55 lakh families through various social works."

Responding to renewed calls for justice in the Soujanya murder case, Heggade said, "When we came to know that such a thing has happened we informed the government the same day. Allegations on our families are baseless. Our family members who they alleged were abroad for education and we have produced documents. These are vicious campaigns."

He pointed out that even CBI investigations had been conducted earlier. "Yes. We have cooperated and we welcomed all kinds of investigation," Heggade said. Rejecting allegations of property misuse, Heggade said there is no such thing as our property. The family owns very little property and all the properties are owned by the trust with documents.