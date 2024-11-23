Allegations Of Mining By Adanis Near Gandhamardan Hills Ignite Political War in Odisha

Bhubaneswar/Balangir: A fierce political battle has erupted in Odisha over reports of Adani Group’s acquisition of land near the Gandhamardan hill, located on the border of Balangir and Bargarh districts. The issue, tied to local sentiments and ecological concerns, has pitted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress against each other, with allegations flying thick and fast.

The controversy centers around Adani Group’s purchase of land in the area under the name Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited, sparking fears of bauxite mining. Opposition parties have demanded clarification from the state government on the land’s intended use, while the BJP has countered these claims as baseless.

The hill is revered for its biodiversity and sacred significance. It also houses rich bauxite reserves, making it a focal point for corporate interests. Allegations of a tacit understanding between the state government and Adani have added fuel to the fire.

The political fallout

Congress leader and former Union Minister Srikant Jena launching a scathing attack on both the central and state governments, accused the Modi government of shielding Adani in corruption scandals, including allegations of securities fraud and overpricing solar power. “The Adani Group’s questionable dealings are being exposed globally, yet the Prime Minister remains silent. Odisha’s natural resources are being sold at cheap rates to benefit corporate interests,” Jena alleged.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Srikant Jena addressing a presser at Bhubaneswar on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

Senior Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja echoed similar concerns, demanding a detailed clarification from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. “Gandhamardan hill is not just a cultural icon but a lifeline for Western Odisha. Any move to exploit it will be met with stiff resistance,” he said.

Earlier, BJD MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo, recalling the violent protests against mining in the 1980s said, “Adani Group’s land acquisition near Gandhamardan hill raises serious questions. The government must clarify its plans, or it risks escalating public unrest.” He emphasized that the hill’s cultural and ecological sanctity must be preserved, warning that any ambiguity could lead to intensified movements. “The hill is not just a geographical feature; it embodies the sentiments of the people. If the government had no plans involving mining, it would have clarified on day one,” he added.

BJD MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo and BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathi (ETV Bharat)

Responding to the allegations, BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathi accused the BJD of creating unnecessary confusion. “There is no issue here. The Odisha Biodiversity Board’s notification from October 2024 was issued for the area’s development. Those questioning Adani should first clarify their role in environmental degradation across the state over the past 24 years,” he said.

Tripathi dismissed the concerns as baseless, challenging the opposition to provide evidence of wrongdoing. He accused the BJD government of selling state resources at throwaway prices. “This is nothing but a political ploy to divert attention from their failures,” he asserted.

The Gandhamardan Hills (ETV Bharat)

The Past and The Present

Speculations about the government drafting a bill to allow bauxite mining in the area had earlier sparked intense debates and mobilized local leaders across political lines to protect the hill from any exploitation.

Situated on the border of Bargarh and Balangir districts, Gandhamardan hill holds deep historical, cultural, and religious importance. Associated with legends from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, it is believed that Lord Hanuman had carried a portion of the hill that grew herbal medicine to heal Lord Ram's younger sibling Laxman. The hill housed Dronacharya’s ancient Gurukul. It also serves as a hub of biodiversity, boasting over 800 medicinal plants, revered shrines like Harishankar and Nrusinghanath, and supporting more than 250 nearby villages.

The hill’s bauxite reserves, first surveyed in 1940, remain a source of contention. In 1983, mining operations began but were halted in 1985 following widespread protests. With rumors of renewed mining under corporate interests, including the Adani Group, public outcry has reignited.

Adani Land Purchase Sparks Political Storm in Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Recent developments such as proposals for a Patnagarh airport, a Bargarh-Nuapada railway line, and Adani Group’s acquisition of 18 acre plot near the hill have added fuel to suspicions about mining activities. In response, rallies and fairs advocating the hill’s protection are gaining momentum in Bargarh and Balangir.

A major rally in Khaprakhol block recently saw participation from leaders across the political spectrum, including BJD's Padampur MLA Barsa Singh Bariha, former Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher, and other representatives from farmer groups and social organizations. The Koshal Coordination Committee, led by Pramod Kumar Mishra, called for transparency from the government and demanded the recognition of Gandhamardan as a national tourist destination.

“The Adani Group’s land acquisitions and infrastructure projects point toward possible mining plans. The government must clarify its stance to alleviate fears,” Mishra stated, adding that Gandhamardan is a lifeline for the region, sustaining rivers, biodiversity, and tourism.

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra recalled past resistance against mining efforts, emphasizing, “If mining resumes, Congress will stand with the people in strong protest.”

However, Bargarh BJP MP Pradeep Purohit dismissed rumors as politically motivated but vowed to protect the hill, declaring, “As long as I have a drop of blood in me, I will not let anyone harm Gandhamardan.”

Sources said, the land (in Gaisilet of Bargarh district and Khaprakhol of Balangir district) owned by Adani group on the foothills of Gandhamardan has been taken for afforestation purposes in lieu of the area given for mining lease to the company in Sundargarh district. The Adani Group had clarified in a statement that its subsidiary, Mahanadi Mines and Minerals, acquired private land in Bolangir and Bargarh districts for afforestation. The land was purchased from willing landowners with the explicit purpose of transferring it to the Odisha government’s forest department for compensatory afforestation, the statement further added.

The Bijahan Coal Mine in Sundargarh district was allocated to Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt. Ltd. by the Ministry of Coal through competitive bidding in October 2022 for commercial mining. Under the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, the company is required to provide an equivalent extent of non-forest land for compensatory afforestation to offset the diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes.