Four Held For Religious Conversion In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa

The police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the local unit of Bajrang Dal.

Four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in religious conversion at a building at BDM Hospital Chowk in Janjgir Chama town.
The spot where the alleged religious conversion was being carried out (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST

Janjgir Champa: Four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in religious conversion at a building at BDM Hospital Chowk in Janjgir Chama town.

The police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the local unit of Bajrang Dal. It is alleged that religious conversion was being carried out at the spot under the guise of a healing seminar. Activists of Bajrang Dal told the police that some people had gathered in a building at BDM Chowk. A prayer meeting was also organized at the place where people had gathered in large numbers. When the Bajrang Dal activists reached the spot, they found that several people have been called there. About 60 to 70 people were present at the place where the prayer meeting was held. People present on the spot said people from Raipur were conducting the prayer meeting here, the complaint stated.

Umesh Kashyap, Additional SP said, "Bajrang Dal had complained of religious conversion in a building. Police have arrested four people from the spot. Religious books and some items have been seized from the accused." Police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is on.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had earlier this year announced that a stricter law to curb religious conversions will soon be introduced in the state. "Several states have tightened their laws, and the Chhattisgarh government will also introduce a stricter law against religious conversion soon. The government is considering it and will bring a strict law," he had said.

