ETV Bharat / state

'Forced To Offer Namaz During NSS Camp': Hindu Students Of Chhattisgarh University

The incident took place during a week-long NSS camp (March 26–April 1) around Eid-ul-Fitr in Shivtarai forest.

'Forced To Offer Namaz During NSS Camp': Hindu Students Of Chhattisgarh University
'Forced To Offer Namaz During NSS Camp': Hindu Students Of Chhattisgarh University (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh Police are investigating a serious allegation by the students of Guru Ghasidas Central University here that they were coerced into offering namaz during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp by the organisers, officials said. The aggrieved students have filed a complaint at the Koni Police Station over the alleged incident, they said.

Citing the complaint, police said the incident took place during a week-long NSS camp (March 26–April 1) in Shivtarai forest, where on March 30, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the coordinator invited Muslim students to pray on stage and then allegedly forced Hindu students to join and mimic the namaz.

'Forced To Offer Namaz During NSS Camp': Hindu Students Of Chhattisgarh University
A copy of complaint (ETV Bharat)

Students claimed the NSS coordinator and program officer called it a symbol of religious harmony and made it compulsory attendance. “However, it was part of a larger effort to influence our beliefs under the guise. Those who opposed were threatened that their certificates wouldn't be issued,” they alleged.

Out of the 159 students in the camp, only four were Muslim students, while the remaining were Hindus. The students have demanded action against programme officer Dr Basant Kumar and coordinator Dilip Jha, and other staff members who were part of the camp.

SSP Rajnesh Singh said that action would be taken against those found guilty after the investigation. “The university management has also assured us that they have formed a fact-finding committee to investigate this, which will submit its report within 24 hours,” he said.

Also Read

  1. Cow Dung Coating To Delhi University Classroom; First Try It At Home, VC Advises Principal
  2. For Veer Savarkar College, Delhi University Reserves Seats For Applicants From Donor Village

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh Police are investigating a serious allegation by the students of Guru Ghasidas Central University here that they were coerced into offering namaz during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp by the organisers, officials said. The aggrieved students have filed a complaint at the Koni Police Station over the alleged incident, they said.

Citing the complaint, police said the incident took place during a week-long NSS camp (March 26–April 1) in Shivtarai forest, where on March 30, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the coordinator invited Muslim students to pray on stage and then allegedly forced Hindu students to join and mimic the namaz.

'Forced To Offer Namaz During NSS Camp': Hindu Students Of Chhattisgarh University
A copy of complaint (ETV Bharat)

Students claimed the NSS coordinator and program officer called it a symbol of religious harmony and made it compulsory attendance. “However, it was part of a larger effort to influence our beliefs under the guise. Those who opposed were threatened that their certificates wouldn't be issued,” they alleged.

Out of the 159 students in the camp, only four were Muslim students, while the remaining were Hindus. The students have demanded action against programme officer Dr Basant Kumar and coordinator Dilip Jha, and other staff members who were part of the camp.

SSP Rajnesh Singh said that action would be taken against those found guilty after the investigation. “The university management has also assured us that they have formed a fact-finding committee to investigate this, which will submit its report within 24 hours,” he said.

Also Read

  1. Cow Dung Coating To Delhi University Classroom; First Try It At Home, VC Advises Principal
  2. For Veer Savarkar College, Delhi University Reserves Seats For Applicants From Donor Village

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FORCED TO OFFER NAMAZCHHATTISGARHCOERCED INTO OFFERING NAMAZ

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.