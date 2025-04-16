'Forced To Offer Namaz During NSS Camp': Hindu Students Of Chhattisgarh University

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh Police are investigating a serious allegation by the students of Guru Ghasidas Central University here that they were coerced into offering namaz during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp by the organisers, officials said. The aggrieved students have filed a complaint at the Koni Police Station over the alleged incident, they said.

Citing the complaint, police said the incident took place during a week-long NSS camp (March 26–April 1) in Shivtarai forest, where on March 30, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the coordinator invited Muslim students to pray on stage and then allegedly forced Hindu students to join and mimic the namaz.

A copy of complaint (ETV Bharat)

Students claimed the NSS coordinator and program officer called it a symbol of religious harmony and made it compulsory attendance. “However, it was part of a larger effort to influence our beliefs under the guise. Those who opposed were threatened that their certificates wouldn't be issued,” they alleged.

Out of the 159 students in the camp, only four were Muslim students, while the remaining were Hindus. The students have demanded action against programme officer Dr Basant Kumar and coordinator Dilip Jha, and other staff members who were part of the camp.

SSP Rajnesh Singh said that action would be taken against those found guilty after the investigation. “The university management has also assured us that they have formed a fact-finding committee to investigate this, which will submit its report within 24 hours,” he said.