Congress Alleges Corruption In Purchase Of Water Jugs In Chhattisgarh

Baloda Bazar: A huge controversy has erupted over the purchase of steel water jugs worth Rs 51,99,920 by the Tribal Development Department of Chhattisgarh.

Congress made a receipt of the purchase viral on social media terming it an alleged 'disgusting example of corruption'. It is alleged that 160 water jugs were bought for tribal hostels at exorbitant prices, The department has refused the allegations and confirmed the cancellation of the proposal to procure the water jugs,

As per documents given to ETV Bharat by Assistant Commissioner Surajdas Manikpuri, clearly mentions the seller as Hemlal Kumar with GEMC - 511687731515638 as his contract number. The documents were given to the supplier on January 9 at around 1 pm. As per the contract, a total of 160 steel jugs were to be purchased for Rs 51,99,920. The documents show the proposal was accepted order but later rejected by the seller.

However, Congress has alleged that the jugs were bought for Rs 32,000 per piece. The party slammed the government on the basis of the documents and demanded a high-level inquiry.

Manikpuri termed the allegations as baseless and said that "a proposal for the purchase of 160 water jugs was put on the GeM portal by the then Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Kurre in February this year but due to the high price, it was canceled on February 23.

He clarified that no payment has been made and order been given to any firm. The department termed the information going viral on social media as misleading and untrue. "Half the information went viral, the real document was hidden", it said.