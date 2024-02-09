Allahbad High Court Dismisses Plea of Wife's Father Over False Kidnapping Case

Prayagraj(Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed FIRs against a couple who married out of love. The bench, headed by Justice Prashant Kumar stated that despite 75 years of independence, societal acceptance of love marriage remains a challenge. However, the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the personal freedom of adult couples to live their lives as per their choices.

The Court noted that the petitioners, Sagar Savita and his wife are living together happily as a married couple with a child. It also dismissed the obstacles raised against their marriage and stated that there is no justification for pursuing a criminal case. The family had registered a kidnapping case of a minor girl, but the Court found no ground in support of such allegations.

The Allahabad High Court has noted that it is an unacceptable aspect of society that parents of young women who disapprove of their daughters' love marriage, still file false police reports (FIRs) against their partners in response to pressure from their families and the wider community.

In response to the petition, the court ordered the cancellation of the criminal case pending under the POCSO Act, which was filed based on an FIR lodged at Nadi village police station in Jalaun district. The petitioners explained that the love marriage had led to the opposition's father filing a kidnapping case, and they are now leading a happy life together. The Court accepted the plea of the petitioners and hence canceled the criminal case.