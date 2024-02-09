Allahbad High Court Dismisses Plea of Wife's Father Over False Kidnapping Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 7 hours ago

The court dismissed obstacles against Sagar Savita and his wife's marriage and a criminal case filed by her father, stating there's no justification for a minor girl kidnapping case.

The court dismissed obstacles against Sagar Savita and his wife's marriage and a criminal case filed by her father, stating there's no justification for a minor girl kidnapping case.

Prayagraj(Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed FIRs against a couple who married out of love. The bench, headed by Justice Prashant Kumar stated that despite 75 years of independence, societal acceptance of love marriage remains a challenge. However, the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the personal freedom of adult couples to live their lives as per their choices.

The Court noted that the petitioners, Sagar Savita and his wife are living together happily as a married couple with a child. It also dismissed the obstacles raised against their marriage and stated that there is no justification for pursuing a criminal case. The family had registered a kidnapping case of a minor girl, but the Court found no ground in support of such allegations.

The Allahabad High Court has noted that it is an unacceptable aspect of society that parents of young women who disapprove of their daughters' love marriage, still file false police reports (FIRs) against their partners in response to pressure from their families and the wider community.

In response to the petition, the court ordered the cancellation of the criminal case pending under the POCSO Act, which was filed based on an FIR lodged at Nadi village police station in Jalaun district. The petitioners explained that the love marriage had led to the opposition's father filing a kidnapping case, and they are now leading a happy life together. The Court accepted the plea of the petitioners and hence canceled the criminal case.

Read More

  1. Allahabad HC Issues Notice to Railways over Gang Rape of Woman in Moving Train
  2. Allahabad HC Notice to Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on Plea Seeking Survey of 'Wazu Khana'

TAGGED:

High court newsallahabad high courtLove Marriage

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chocolate Day 2024: Make Your Day As Sweet and Delightful As a Box of Chocolates

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.