Allahabad High Court Upholds Appointment Of Prof Naima Khatoon As First Woman Vice-Chancellor Of AMU

Aligarh: Professor Naima Khatoon will continue as Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. On Saturday, the Allahabad High Court dismissed all petitions challenging her appointment as the university’s first woman Vice-Chancellor.

First Woman Vice-Chancellor in AMU’s 100-Year History

The High Court has declared the Vice-Chancellor’s selection legal and fair. According to a press release from Aligarh Muslim University’s Public Relations Department, Prof. Naima Khatoon, formerly Principal of AMU Women’s College, has been appointed as the university’s first female Vice-Chancellor in its more-than-century-long history.

Division Bench says appointment is legal

Allahabad High Court called the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor a historic initiative towards women's empowerment and inclusiveness. The division bench of Judge Ashwini Kumar Mishra and Judge Donadi Ramesh said that the entire process of appointment has been done in accordance with the AMU Act, regulations and provisions.

However, the court noted that Prof. Khatoon’s husband, Prof. Mohammad Gulrez, had chaired a few meetings in his capacity as Acting Vice-Chancellor, but only in a formal role that did not influence the selection process. The final decision was made by the President of India, the university’s Visitor, and no allegation of bias in the President’s discretion was substantiated.

The court accepted that Naima Khatoon's qualification is undisputed

The court accepted that the qualification and eligibility of Prof Naima Khatoon were undisputed. There is no basis to challenge her selection. At the same time, after the court's decision, Vice-Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon said, "I have always had full faith in the judiciary. This decision is not only justice at my level, but is also a confirmation of the institutional processes and democratic values ​​of our higher education institutions."

"I will serve AMU with dedication," says Vice-Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor said, "I will continue to serve Aligarh Muslim University with full dedication, transparency and commitment to inclusive academic excellence. I hope that this decision becomes an inspiration for all of us. This will further strengthen our shared commitment to carry forward the university's legacy of knowledge, justice and progress."

Read more: Prof Naima Khatoon Becomes First Woman in AMU's History To Take Charge as VC From Husband