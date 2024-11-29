ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad High Court Summons UP Government Over Biometric Attendance In Madrasas

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has summoned a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding its decision to implement biometric attendance in madrasas while postponing it in other educational institutions.

The court has set the next hearing for December 16, directing the government to justify why madrasas are being singled out for biometric attendance when other schools have been exempted.

The UP government has directed the implementation of a biometric attendance system in madrasas across the state. A madrasa in Varanasi filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, challenging the government's decision.

The petitioners have raised allegations of discrimination, claiming the government's decision unfairly targets madrasas compared to other educational institutions. They argue that this violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality.