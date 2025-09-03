Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict On Rahul Gandhi's Plea

ETV Bharat / state

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict over a special court's order directing a magisterial court to consider the plea for FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for a statement he made in the US. Justice Sameer Jain acting on Gandhi's criminal revision kept the special court's order in abeyance.

Appearing for Gandhi, senior advocate Gopal Chaturvedi submitted the application moved by the complainant did not mention the date on which Gandhi made the purported statement. He argued unless the entire statement was quoted in the application, it couldn't be substantiated in which context Gandhi allegedly made those utterances.

He said both courts did not consider whether there was a prima facie case or not. Additional advocate general Manish Goel, however, said the question was whether it will be the high court or the magistrate concerned that would examine the point of a prima facie case.

He said it was a statement made on foreign soil by the leader of opposition against India and the matter required investigation. More importantly, Goel claimed, there was admission that he made the statement.

"As on date there is no FIR. It is open for magistrate to apply its mind," he added.