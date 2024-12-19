ETV Bharat / state

HC Gives Relief To Three Boys Expelled For Bringing Non-Veg Tiffin In School

Allahabad HC directed the district magistrate of Amroha to get these children admitted to some other school affiliated with CBSE within two weeks.

Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has come to the aid of three minor children, who were expelled from a school for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food in their tiffin, and asked the district magistrate to ensure they are admitted to another school within two weeks.

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Sabra and three others from Amroha, a bench comprising Justices Siddharth and SC Sharma directed the district magistrate of Amroha to get these children admitted to some other school affiliated with the CBSE within two weeks and file an affidavit of compliance before this court.

It is alleged in the petition the Principal of the school had objected to the children getting non-vegetarian food in school and expelled them. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the right to education of the children has been affected by the conduct of the school. In its order on December 17, the court directed that the court will be heard afresh on January 6, 2025.

"In case no affidavit is filed by the district magistrate, Amroha, he shall be personally present on the next date," it said.

TAGGED:

