Allahabad High Court Rejects Petition Demanding SIT Investigation Into Sambhal Violence

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, December 4, allowed The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) to withdraw a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an independent probe by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) into the police firing and atrocities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

A Bench of Justice Ashwani K Mishra and Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary on Wednesday, observing the submission made by the counsel representing the UP government said that a three-member judicial inquiry commission has been constituted by the state government to investigate the incidents of violence, thus urging them to withdraw the plea.

“We will permit you to withdraw this PIL. We are saying so because these are matters of vital significance once the committee has been formed, we call for reports, and then there will be parallel proceedings. If any rights are infringed, or a new cause of action occurs, you can approach the court at an appropriate stage,” the division bench remarked.

While the petitioner stressed the need to make guidelines for the police, the court mentioned that keeping in mind that an investigation into the alleged violence by the commission is underway, it is better he notes his points in an appropriate forum.

The PIL, filed through Advocate Pawan Kumar Yadav, had highlighted, that prima facie, most of the victims of the violence were Muslims, and those arrested in connection with the violence were also predominantly Muslims.