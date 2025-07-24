ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad High Court Lucknow Bench Halts UP Govt’s Plan To Merge 5,000 Schools

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government had issued an order to merge those schools of the Basic Education Council where the number of students is less than 50. In all, 5,000 schools of the state were coming under the purview of this order. However, the division bench of the Allahabad High Court has currently put a stay on it.

However, the court has clarified that the current situation will be maintained at all places, including Sitapur district, till the next order. Along with this, the court has fixed the next date of hearing as 23 August. Earlier on July 7, a single bench of the High Court had refused to stay the decision of the government, justifying it. Now the matter was with the division bench of the High Court. Hearing on this has been going on for the last two days.

What was the government's order for the merger?

On June 16, 2025, an order was issued by the Basic Education Department. It was said that the primary and upper primary schools of the state where there are fewer than 50 students should be merged with a nearby big or composite school.

The government had said at that time that this decision had been taken under the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2020. The main objective of this decision was that the resources available in the state could be used better, and students could get better facilities.

Fifty-one students of Sitapur challenged the government's order in the High Court. After the order of the government, 51 students, including Krishna Kumari, a student of Sitapur district, challenged the decision of the government in the High Court on July 1. Another petition was also filed on July 2. It was said in both the petitions that this order violates the Right to Education Act 2009.