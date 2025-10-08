ETV Bharat / state

HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Law For 'Protection' Of Men From Estranged Wives

A view outisde the Allahabad High Court. ( IANS )

By PTI Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:01 AM IST 2 Min Read

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Union government for bringing in a law to "protect" men from "persecution and harassment by their estranged wives". The PIL cited several news reports on the "plight" of men across the country and claimed that the existing laws were highly inclined in favour of women, which has emboldened them to "harass and persecute" men. Dismissing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Chandrama Vishvakarma, a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra observed, "A perusal of the petition indicates that except for reference to certain news-items, wholly cursory averments have been made in the petition seeking the relief, as indicated."